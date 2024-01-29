Gordon Peterson

Gordon Lee “Gordy” Peterson, 82, died Dec. 30, 2023.

After Gordy graduated from Murray High School, he attended Hamline University and received his bachelor’s degree. He went on to get his MBA from Indiana University in 1965.

Gordy worked at 3M for 34 years in various managerial positions in information technology.

Gordy was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Orvella Peterson; and half-brother Harlan Hozerland. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dawn Peterson; children Mark, Jeff and Cherie (Kyle) Bertelsen; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service was held. Memorials to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, North St. Paul, or a charity of your choice.