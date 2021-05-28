Handicapped parking needed

It’s grand to see St. Anthony Park merchants and restaurants starting to flourish again. But . . . there’s a group of potential customers who need action by the business owners in order to frequent their establishments. I speak of those who need wheelchairs, crutches or have limited mobility or vision.

Speedy Market, thankfully, has its own handicapped parking sign. Karta Thai has two tucked along its south side. The library has one for its clients.

But the one that used to exist on the west side of Milton Square has long been crossed out. Why? For Como Avenue shops, how about one near the hardware store, where there’s already a wide curb cut from previous uses of those buildings?

Hope the St. Anthony Park business owners will respond with action aimed at this need.

Mary Mergenthal

St. Anthony Park