Heading back to school￼

Students will be returning to school soon. Here are reports from two schools in our Bugle area.

Twin Cities German Immersion School

New logo

Twin Cities German Immersion School (TCGIS), a public charter school located near Como Lake, is welcoming 630 students in grades K-8 this fall.

The school has unveiled a new logo that conveys the school as, among other things, a joyful,

creative, diverse and collaborative educational community.

International relationships

The German Immersion School’s intern program, funded with donations from the school community and volunteer host families, welcomed 11 teaching assistants from Germany, Austria and Switzerland in August.

Interns provide invaluable language and culture support for all of the school’s students and enrich the entire community.

In September, TCGIS eighth- graders will host 40 ninth-graders from TCGIS’ three German partner schools. The TCGIS Capstone program is the largest back-to-back, German-American school exchange in North America and provides students real-life opportunities to use the language skills they’ve developed in nine years of learning.

Oktoberfest

On Oct. 1 the public is invited to participate in the TCGIS Parent Teachers Organization Oktoberfest FunRun and 5K at Como Park’s South Pavilion after the annual TCGIS cross country invitational.

Spaces available

The German Immersion School has openings for new students in grades 5, 7 and 8 with German support available. tcgis.org.

Submitted by Katharina Schirg, German Immersion School director of international programs and outreach.

Murray Middle School

National Junior Honor Society

Murray National Junior Honor Society scholars were busy this summer. They maintained the Murray vegetable patches (which will provide food to Como Park Senior High School culinary classes this fall), took part in the St. Anthony Park Fourth of July parade and helped create and maintain our pollinator habitat areas. They will also help Murray staff welcome their fellow students back to school this fall.

Back to school launch

Murray staff is excited to host Camp 6, an event specifically for our new sixth grade families and an open house for any new seventh and eighth grade families. Student leaders in Where Everyone Belongs and the National Junior Honor Society plan to work together on the event for new Murray Pilots.

Camp 6’s open house will be Thursday, Sept. 1.

Submitted by Jamin McKenzie, Murray Middle School principal