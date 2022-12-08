Helen Smith

Helen Patricia “Pat” (Shannon) Smith, 90, was born Oct. 17, 1932, in St. Paul to Edna (Wright) Shannon and Donald P. Shannon. She died Oct. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Center in Duluth.

Pat grew up in St. Anthony Park and loved to tell stories about growing up in that close knit community during the Depression and WWII years. She attended the University of Minnesota, majoring in music education. There she met her future husband Steve Smith, when they both ushered at Northrup Hall and watched concerts and operas together. Pat had a lifelong love of music and outdoor activities.

She played tuba in the Murray High School band, stringed bass in the U orchestra and then in the Minneapolis Civic Orchestra. She then switched to cello, which she played in small groups and the Northeast Orchestra.

Pat was active in SAI music fraternity, Thursday Musicale and in other Twin Cities music organizations.

Pat loved outdoor activities including skiing, sailing, canoeing and camping.

Pat became involved in canoeing and camping as a girl at YMCA Camp Widjiwagan near Ely, where she was their Outstanding Girl Camper in 1949. The canoe paddle presented for this award is still proudly displayed at the family cabin.

Pat was a loving mother and wife. She cherished family and was a special guide and mentor to her children. She cooked, sewed, helped out, worked hard and showed much love. She taught her family to look for, listen for, create and appreciate beauty in the world and to never underestimate the strength and importance of a kind word or gesture to others.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Edna (Wright) Shannon and Donald Percy Shannon; her husband of 43 years, Dr. Stephen Clarke Smith; her sister Shirley Magraw (Dr. Richard); her brother Don Shannon (Sherry); brother-in-law Victor Clausen; sister-in-law Mary (Ron) Johnson; and son-in-law Curtis Eastlund.

Pat is survived by her sister Phyllis Clausen; sister-in- law Sue (Butch) Smith; children Shannon Smith (Curt Eastlund), Sheila Smith (Jim Rundall), Stephen “Kelly” Smith and Brian Smith (Danielle Henjum Smith); six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service was held Nov. 12 at Clifton E. French Regional Park in Plymouth. Memorials will be given to outdoor and music related nonprofits.