Help support mission of Park Bugle!

Editor’s note: As we move into fall, the Bugle will be conducting our annual fund appeal. Here are some thoughts from our volunteer board of directors:

The Park Bugle’s mission is to strengthen our community by providing local news and storytelling that transforms readers into neighbors.

The impact of the Park Bugle last year:

• 103,000: Park Bugle papers printed and distributed

• 78,000: Readers of the Park Bugle transformed into neighbors

• 190: Young people celebrated through news reports

• 108: People honored through Lives Lived articles

• 97: Activities of the community shared and promoted

• 50: Community organizations’ messages amplified

• 34: Stories highlighting local businesses

• 23: Important civic issues unpacked

• 20: In-depth stories of our neighbors

We invite you to partner with us with a financial donation. Your support makes publication of the Park Bugle and our website possible! Your donation goes to the Bugle’s efforts to connect our community, support local organizations, tell stories that knit us together and enhance community participation.

Give online at www.parkbugle.org or with a check sent to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126 St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters! Thank you for your support.

Building a healthy community together,

The Park Bugle Board of Directors