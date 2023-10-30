History series will review SAP of the 1880s

By Mary Mergenthal

Free monthly presentations on the architecture and history of St. Anthony Park are back with the series’ Nov. 14 session examining the first buildings constructed as the neighborhood emerged in the 1880s.

Sponsored by and held at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., the monthly talks take place at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson will lead the presentations.

In succeeding months through April, Anderson will talk about SAP history through the decades and conclude the series in May by looking at strategies for doing a house history.

After each presentation, there will be treats and time to visit.

Besides the in-person sessions at the church, the presentations will be available live on Zoom, and the recorded talks will be available for about a week afterwards. The links will be available on the church website, saplc.org, and publicized on the SAP listserv.

Mary Mergenthal, a former editor of the Bugle, lives in St. Anthony Park. She is the newspaper’s obits editor and does other freelance writing for the Bugle.

Photo cutline: The McGill house on Scudder Street. Submitted photo by Kristin Anderson.