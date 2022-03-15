Hmong College Prep Academy seeks board members

The Hmong College Prep Academy,1515 Brewster St., is accepting applications to its board of directors from now through 3 p.m. Monday, March 21.

According to the academy, “Board positions are open to parents, teachers, and community members interested in making a difference at Hmong College Prep Academy. Members of the school board will assist in supporting teachers and staff, establishing transparency and accountability, growing a secure and superb school culture and advancing guidelines that permit all students to thrive.

Board member’s decisions influences students, parents, staff and the community.

For further information, contact Contact Blia at blia.her@hcpak12.org or call (651) 209-8002. To visit the academy’s website go to https://www.hcpak12.org/Page/1220