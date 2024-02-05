Hosting exchange students

Have you ever considered hosting an exchange student? This experience can be very rewarding for you and/or your whole family.

It’s an opportunity to teach your new family member about your culture and watch them experience many new things for the first time.

Additionally, the students bring a bit of their own culture into your home to share. Hosting is open to single (with or without children), married, partnered and retired adults, and is conducted through the Council for Education Travel, USA (CETUSA).

CETUSA is certified by the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel (CSIET), with over 25 years of experience. Students originate from more than 30 different countries and their English skills are tested. The placement will be highly supervised and monitored by a well-trained local coordinator during the students’ stay to ensure they are adapting well and are understanding.

Meanwhile, the volunteer host family provides a bed, meals and cultural guidance. They select a student who matches their interests and activities.

The student will attend the local high school for one or two semesters. They will have their own medical insurance and have their own spending money for expenses such as hot lunch at school, school supplies, entertainment, clothing, toiletries, etc.

If you have any questions or want to get more information, contact me, Lauren Witt, via email (witt.m.lauren@gmail.com) or phone (651-276-0151).

Lauren Witt,

Local Coordinator, CETUSA