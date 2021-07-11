Hot book picks for July

By Sue Costello

of Winding Trail Books

July is the month for pools, barbeques and parades.

And don’t forget hot books during this hot month. Here are some new books to consider for your summer reading enjoyment:

Fox & I: An Uncommon Friendship by Catherine Raven (Publish date: 07/06/21). Raven is a former National Park Service ranger with a doctorate in biology and degrees in zoology and botany. After finishing her doctoral degree, she built a tiny cottage on an isolated piece of Montana land. While living there she taught remotely and led field classes in Yellowstone National Park.

This book is her memoir about her relationship with a wild, red fox who began to visit her every afternoon. Raven developed a friendship with the fox and looked forward to the daily interaction.

“Fallen Woman” by Allison Mann with Linda May Spencer and Emily Jean (Publish date: 07/20/21).

Mann is the award-winning true crime co-author of “The Girls are Gone” and “Fallen Woman,” which is the true story of Linda May Spencer: madam, maven, mother.

The book tells the story of Spencer’s days in the world of prostitution hidden in storefront saunas and health clubs in St. Paul. This is her struggle with the city and her struggle with her persistent drug addiction. It is a story of a family and finding the strength to go on when you have fallen as far as you can go.

“Six Crimson Cranes” by Elizabeth Lim (Publish date: 07/06/210).

This is a young adult fiction novel for kids ages 12 and older. Inspired by East Asian folklore, the book tells the story of a princess in exile who has a secret of forbidden magic that runs through her veins. The story tells of her journey, her choices along the way and what it will cost her.

“Summer and July” by Paul Mosier (Publish date: 07/06/210).

This book, for kids ages 10 to 13, tells the story of a 12-year-old preparing to have what she thinks will be the worst summer ever. With her mom working and her dad in Europe, the summer isn’t looking good until she meets a surfer girl.

This is a story that touches on various issues including divorce, family, coming of age and sex and gender.

“Grumpy Monkey Freshly Squeezed” by Suzanne Lang, illustrated by Max Lang (Publish date: 06/29/21). This is a juvenile, fiction, graphic novel geared to children ages 5 to 8.

The Grumpy Monkey series has a brand-new look but in in a different format. Normally written as a picture book, the new book is in graphic novel form. The graphic novel is about how to handle life’s ups and downs.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Forest Hide & Seek: A Finger Trail Lift-the-Flap Book” written and illustrated by Eric Carle (Publish date: 07/06/21). This book for ages up to 3 gives little children an introduction to woodland friends as The Very Hungry Caterpillar moves through the forest. Play hide-and-seek with this lift-the-flap book.

Sue Costello and Rick Gahm are owners of Winding Trail Books, an independent book and gift store in St. Anthony Park’s in Historic Milton Square. For information on these and other books at Winding Trail Books go to http://windingtrailbooks.com.