Hot book picks for the holiday season

By David Enyeart

Books are the perfect gifts. They provide hours of entertainment on long winter nights. They’re easy to wrap. And you if you play your cards right you can borrow them back and read them yourself in January.

Next Chapter Booksellers is full of great ideas for everyone on your list. Here are a few, and you can always come in and talk to one of our friendly staff to get even more ideas tailored to your list.

For the reader who’s read everything: This fall sees new novels from Jessamyn Ward, Naomi Alderman, Patrick Rothfuss, Nita Prose and Paul Auster.

The much-lauded Irish author Claire Keegan is back with a dazzling new collection of short stories, So Late in the Day (which debuted Nov. 14).

And Joanna Quinn’s The Whalebone Theatre is now available in paperback. She calls it a novel that “touches every human emotion.”

For mystery readers: Twilight Falls, the fourth installment of the Shady Hollow mystery series, is out now. These cozy mysteries—in which all the characters are woodland animals—are perfect for anyone who wants to know that it’s all going to be OK in the end. Mystery readers who want to test their sleuthing skills will love Murdle. The hit game is now available offline in not one but two books to test even the most experienced investigator.

For the nature lover on your list: If you (like us) were captivated by Merlin Sheldrake’s bestselling book Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, then you’ll love the new illustrated edition. It’s packed with photographs that will captivate and delight readers of all ages.

For (aspiring) optimists: David Brooks’ latest book How to Know a Person is a clarion call for the value of empathy in our daily lives and our social institutions. It’s also a roadmap of practical steps we can take to develop our capacity to truly see others and grow together into our best selves.

For the aspiring chef: New and veteran foodies will find inspiration in Molly Baz’s second cookbook, More is More. She brings her signature maximalist style to flavor-packed recipes ranging from Miso-Braised Chicken and Leeks to Earl Gray Scones.

Andrew Rea’s fun filled book Binging with Babish is like an entire cooking course in a single book, full of the useful advice and enthusiasm that Rea is famous for.

Priya Parker’s The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters is full of practical ways to make the season more meaningful and memorable.

The shelves at Next Chapter Booksellers are packed with great new books and our selection is at its largest during the holiday season.

So, whether it’s for a friend, family member, or a colleague, a well-chosen book is a thoughtful gift. Come on in and we’ll help you find the perfect book for everyone.

David Enyeart has been in the book industry for more than 25 years and is the manager of Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul.