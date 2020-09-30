It’s virtual time at SAP Elementary

Virtual events are in the works to replace traditional in-person programs at St. Anthony Park Elementary School this fall.

“October is traditionally a very busy month at school, but this year it will be much more laid back,” said Bryn Manion, president of the St. Anthony Park School Association. Two association meetings are scheduled for October. But otherwise, the school calendar—at the moment—is empty of fall events and programs.

However, the association is trying to get creative. “What we are really working on as an organization is trying to keep people connected and foster a sense of togetherness despite distance learning,” Manion reported. She said the association’s leaders are currently seeking people to host various virtual events including parent social hours, parent/child activities, book clubs and service projects.

Stay tuned to the association’s newly relaunched website (www.sapsamn.org) for more information on these future events and November’s general donation campaign on Give to the Max Day.

—Sarah CR Clark