January Midpoint Report

Here is the latest “Bugle Midpoint, a mid-month Web report on some local news and information since the publication of our January issue:

Candlelight peace vigil

Four area churches are sponsoring an outdoor candlelight peace vigil from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20., Presidential inauguration day.

The event “will be a time to walk in solidarity with our neighbors as we work for peace in our community and nation,” church organizers said. The vigil is scheduled to occur along a stretch of Como Avenue near St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.

“In an attempt to remain COVID safe, there is no start or end location,” organizers said. “Instead, we ask that you choose any spot along the loop and proceed in a clockwise fashion. Please wear a mask and stay socially distant. Also, dress for the weather and bring your own candle.”

Sponsoring churches are Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ and St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.

District 10 free food Fridays

The Como Community District 10 Council and Sanneh Foundation are partnering again to distribute free meal boxes on Fridays in January. The meal boxes are available to Ramsey County residents who are experiencing financial hardships because of COVID-19.

Meal boxes will be distributed in the north parking lot of Niem Phat Buddhist Temple, at Dale and Front streets, on Jan. 22 and 29. Distribution will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Reservations are recommended. To reserve your box, fill out the form at www.district10comopark.org/mealbox.html. The boxes provide two meals of six servings each.

Journalists’ reflections on 2020 election

The League of Women Voters St. Paul will present “Looking Back: Journalists’ Perspectives on the 2020 Election” as a free public program from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Panel participants include Star Tribune reporter Briana Bierschbach, The Minnesota Daily reporter Hana Irkramuddin and former Pioneer Press reporter Bill Salisbury. This program is a discussion of a journalist’s perspective of covering an election in the midst of a pandemic and claims of disinformation.

The virtual will be availablevia Zoom and also will be shown on LWVSP’s Facebook page. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_18CApTSMQ7eEivyyWEKd3g



Como Zoo reopens

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory has reopened following a brief shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the immediate future, the Zoo will be open as a “one-way walking path” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The entrance will be at the Visitor Center’s main doors. Look for the heated tent in front of the doors.

Among several Covid protocols, all people must register in advance to visit the Zoo. Also, all staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings or masks while on the zoo grounds

Click here to make your Zoo reservation.