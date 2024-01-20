January Midpoint

Here is the Bugle’s latest Midpoint, a mid-month web report on some local news and information since the publication of our January issue:

District 12 executive director search

The St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council is accepting applications for a new full-time executive director.

The hiring committee is expected to begin reviewing applications on Jan. 30, but applications are encouraged until the job is filled.

The new executive director’s duties include working closely with the District 12 board of directors and volunteer-led committees to address issues affecting the community. The executive director oversees daily operations for programming, community organizing, stakeholder engagement, finances and fundraising. See the full job description at http://sapcc.org

The new executive director will succeed Kathryn Murray, who left in November to become the creative placemaking specialist for the city of Bloomington

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters-St. Paul will hold its latest monthly virtual program “Hello 2024! Meet Your Newly Elected SPPS School Board Members” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.23.

Guest speakers will be newly elected St. Paul School Board members Yusef Carrillo and Erica Valliant, both who have children currently attending SPPS locations.

Topics covered will include budgets, staffing, libraries and more as participants talk about the plans to continue to improve SPPS schools.

This will be a virtual event. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S1Zbqk01QCGayHakiS7LwQ



The Zoom webinar will be closed captioned and also rebroadcast through program partners, SCCTV and SPNN.

boreal Art Loft

Lena Wolf Rothman, who is trained in classical techniques of painting and drawing, is the February artist featured at boreal’s Art Loft through Thursday, Feb. 28.

Open during regular store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 2276 Como Ave. https://shop.boreal.life/

February Bugle coming

The February Bugle is scheduled to start reaching our distribution sites and reader mail boxes by the end of this month.

Featured articles for the month include:

A business spotlight look at the Corval Group, a Lauderdale-based heavy manufacturing company, and