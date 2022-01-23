January 2022 Midpoint for the Bugle

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our January issue:

SAP Community Foundation annual meeting

The St. Anthony Park Community Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday Jan. 26 via Zoom. To register, please click on to the following link:

https://forms.gle/zRLySGoqZPsKySfz5

Agenda items will include remarks from the foundation’s new executive director, Julie Drechsler, and a discussion about new priorities for the organization.

NewStudio Gallery holiday pop-up show continues

NewStudio Gallery, the only Twin Cities gallery offering 3D-visualization Matterport exhibition experiences, announces its first all-virtual show: Printmakers Pop-Up: Holiday Edition.

The pop-up exhibition run has been extended from now through Tuesday, Feb. 1 on New Studio’s website. NewStudio will hang the show in its gallery, create the 3-D visualization, and post the virtual experience on its website. NewStudio Gallery is located in the offices of NewStudio Architecture, 2303 Wycliff St.

Interact Center seeks client services coordinator

The Interact Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1860 W Minnehaha Ave., is seeking a client services coordinator to serve its nonprofit organization. The visual arts client service coordinator oversees a caseload of 30 to 40 visual artists and is the primary contact for their families, case managers, residential staffers and Center workers.

Founded in 1996, the center provides studio performing arts opportunities for artists with disabilities ages 18 and older, to pursue a career in the creative field of their choice. For further information about the position and the center visit www.interactcenter.org.

Republican House 66A caucus Feb. 1

State House 66A Republicans will hold precinct caucuses at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Roseville Area Middle School, 15 County Road B2 E., Little Canada.

Business scheduled includes electing precinct officers, conducting a gubernatorial straw poll and discussing the party platform. House 66A includes Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and parts of Roseville and St. Paul.