Jeanne (Hansen) Weyandt, 94, died Jan. 5, 2024.

She was preceded in death by husband, Mark and infant daughter, Patrice. She is survived by children Greg (Ellen), Nancy (Frank) Marshall, Joe (Jodi), Marcus (Barb) and Dana (Blue) Faber, as well as 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and brother Terry Hansen.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at The Church of St. Cecilia. Memorials preferred to your local food bank.