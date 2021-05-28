Join our Bugle annual meeting June 22!

Editor’s note: This news post is from Gabrielle Lawrence, the outgoing chairperson of the Park Bugle board of directors:

First, a big thank you for your wonderful financial support this year!

The generosity of our community members has given our little newspaper a huge boost and has truly been a bright spot in this challenging year.

The Bugle Board took the opportunity during this year of Covid to execute a deep dive into the purpose of our newspaper, clarify our mission and develop a plan for the future. How will we accomplish this? Well, we’ve got a dynamic vision and strategic plan!

And we want to make sure that you have a chance to hear about it.

To that end, we invite you to attend a Bugle Annual Community Meeting (virtually), at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 22.

• Brief annual Bugle business meeting that keeps The Bugle healthy and strong: elect the slate of new board members and officers and approve the budget for the coming year.

• Unveiling of the Bugle’s Vision and Strategic Plan. We’ll share the bold and important work for this coming year.

• We welcome Clay Christensen, the Bugle’s Birdman of Lauderdale, as our guest our speaker on the topic, “In Defense of Crows.”

We hope you will tune in. Please rsvp to: editor@parkbugle.org and you will receive a link to the meeting.

Thank you again for your part in building a strong Park Bugle, our community connector!