Join the Park Bugle board of directors!

By Scott Carlson

The Park Bugle has been serving the St. Anthony Park, Lauderdale, Falcon Heights, and Como Park neighborhoods for almost 50 years.

We are looking for folks with enthusiasm and creativity to help us shape the future of this wonderful resource. Do you have fundraising experience? Social media skills ideas? Ideas for some fun and inclusive events?

We have openings on the board as for general members and secretary. Come join us! Learn about the neighborhood! Meet interesting people!

For more information contact Kristin Wiersma wiersmakristin@gmail.com or Rosann Cahill at rosann.cahill@gmail.com.

Submitted by Rosann Cahill and Kristin Wiersma, officers of the Bugle board of directors.