Join Us! For Our Annual Community Meeting

Date: Thursday, June 23.

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Guest speaker: University of Minnesota architecture lecturer Sungduck Lee will discuss “Community Parks: How communities shape the future of our local parks.”



“Dr. Lee will share community-based conversations and decision making around strategic plans for parks and greenspaces,” said Bugle chairperson Kristin Wiersma. “As we consider how to best use, protect and care for the parks in our neighborhoods, you will want to hear how to engage the community so everyone benefits from these treasures in our midst.”

Prior to Lee’s talk, the Bugle will conduct a brief business meeting to approve its budget and slate of new board members.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84552980311?pwd=OENhVHJFTVI5dXlaYUdMakdTblE4UT09

Meeting ID: 845 5298 0311

Passcode: 413407