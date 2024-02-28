Joseph Hamel

Joseph I. Hamel, Jr., 71, died Jan. 30, 2024. Joe was a life-long learner abounding with skills, hobbies and passions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Katie Hamel.

He is survived by his wife Margie (Schottler); children Alyssa, Joe, Ellen (Laura), and Peter; two grandchildren; and siblings Anne (Kenny) Katz, Peggy (John) Magnuson, Nick (Mona), Patty, and Michelle (Kurt) Noltimier.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at The Church of St. Cecilia. A memorial fund has been established in Joe’s name. Contact Mueller-Bies for the link: (651) 487-2550, muellerbies.com