July Midpoint￼

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our July issue:

Youth group presents Macbeth July 22-31

The Shakespearean Youth Theatre is presenting “Macbeth” from July 22 to 31 at the Crane Theater, 2303 N.E. Kennedy St. in Minneapolis.

Shakespeare’s masterpiece of ambition, murder, and civil war tells the timeless story of Scottish general Macbeth, whose theft of the crown unleashes tragedy for his country and those he loves most

Founded in 2004, Shakespearean Youth Theatre offers youth ages 13 to 19 professional-level training and performance opportunities, as well as workshops and camps for young people ages 7 to 19.

Visit https://www.sytmn.org for tickets and more information.

The theater group is based near Raymond and University avenues in St. Anthony Park.

Lauderdale Day in the Park July 21

The Lauderdale Day in the Park is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 21 Lauderdale Community Park, 1885 Fulham.

Featured events include a community kickball game, farmers market, water slide, speakers, Puppet Wagon, the Lazy Does It Dixie Land Band and Neighborhood Dances Troupe.

Community partners include St. Anthony Park Area Seniors, Nine North, Eureka Recycling, League of Women Voters, Northeast Youth and Family Services and Be Smart for Kids.

Volunteers needed. See this link for more information: www.lauderdalemn.org.

There also will be a Keystone Food Drive. The city will be accepting non-perishable food donations, personal care items, feminine hygiene products, baby items and school supplies at the Day in the Park event.

Como Lake clean-up – July 26

District 10 Community Council is planning its next Como Lake clean-up for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. The event, in partnership with the Capitol Region Watershed District, focuses on the shoreline and lake itself.

District 10 provides trash-grabbers, rakes, buckets, nets, trash bags, and nitrile gloves for those who need them. Or, feel free to provide your own gear. Registration (before July 26) is not required, but it helps plan and communicate if changes come up. Register and find out more at District10ComoPark.org/Como-Clean-Up

Ice Cream Social

The District 12 Community Council ice cream social is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hampden Park, 993 Hampden Ave. This is a time for community building, conversation and ice cream! People from District 12 committees and connected organizations will be there to talk about what they’ve been doing in the St. Anthony Park community. Local organizations will be invited to engage in community conversations about equity, trauma, food insecurity and crime. Find out more at http://sapcc.org/icecreamsocial.