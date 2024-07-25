July Midpoint Report

Here is the Bugle’s latest Midpoint, a mid-month web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our July 2024 issue

Murray students win at National History Day contest

Six Murray Middle School students traveled to University of Maryland’s College Park campus in June for the National History Day competition as part of Minnesota’s delegation of 64 participants.

These Murray history buffs collected several medals and awards in multiple categories.

Medal winners included Maeve Callahan-Schreiber for her Junior Individual Documentary about the long-running PBS program Sesame Street entitled “Sunny Days: A Turning Point in Children’s Television.” Her documentary won second place in the nation.

See Maeve’s documentary:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1z2RuyHtRmY_e7P3wREmfSmcI6nHRc4L3/view?usp=sharing

Also, Scout Murch-Gordon earned third place in the nation for her Junior Individual Exhibit “Griswold v. Connecticut: A Turning Point in Privacy Rights.”

And Peter Laska, Emmett Lothe and Charlie Anderson won sixth place for their Outstanding Affiliate Entry, a Junior Group Documentary “The Seven Countries Study,” according to a Minnesota Historical Society press release dated June 13.

See Peter, Emmet and Charlie’s documentary:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13Z8MZeLqavn4kYYCld81HtE3KsHEehLz/view?usp=sharing

“Sylvia McRoberts not only won the Chronicling America Historian award for her use of historic newspapers, Sylvia also placed second in her room, earning an honorable mention for her Junior Individual Website on ‘Courage and Grit: Virginia Hall, the Spy that Helped Win World War II,’” said Carrie Newman, Murray Middle School seventh-grade social studies teacher and History Day advisor.

Sylvie’s website:

https://site.nhd.org/46322667/home

All Murray students participate in History Day each January, researching their selected topics to identify and analyze the events that occurred before, during and after the event, including its short-term impact and long-term legacy. Regional and state contests are held, and winners at the state competition move on to the national contest.

Students also learn to distinguish between primary and secondary sources of information, Newman said.

Story by Bugle freelance writer Janet Wight,

Highway 280 walk and talk tour

The St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council hosted the Highway 280 Walk and Talk Tour on June 25.

The event drew a significant group of neighbors, including St. Paul Council President Mitre Jalani, Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, officials from the state Department of Transportation and representatives from Our Streets MN.

Led by Pat Thompson and Scott Jensen from the District 12 Transportation Committee, the tour explored the area’s history, focusing on what once occupied the location of Highway 280. Attendees learned about the highway’s impact on nearby residents and the environment.

As MnDOT “Rethinks I-94,” the tour raised the question: Should more of Highway 280 be part of this rethinking? The community engagement and discussions along the tour emphasized the importance of considering Highway 280’s future in urban planning and neighborhood development.

District 12 continues to advocate for community-driven changes to a transportation network that enhance residents’ quality of life and improve connections in the neighborhood. Watch for upcoming events and initiatives as District 12 works together to shape a better future for the neighborhood. View the tour handout at: bit.ly/280Tour.

Submitted by District 12 outreach and communications

Soccer champions

The Joy of the People 15U boys’ soccer team won the Twin Cities Soccer League Championship this summer.

Joy of the People’s 15U boys soccer team – coached by Lioul Minas and Bennett Kouame – earned a No, 2 seed for the playoffs with their record in Twin Cities Soccer League play.

This past weekend they beat North United 3-1 in the semi-final and Lakeville 3-1 in the final to secure the 15U championship.

Joy of the People is a rec and travel soccer and futsal club located in south Saint Anthony Park and serves many local youth players.

Joy of the People fields competitive boys and girls teams across multiple age-groups in addition to year-round free play at its south Saint Anthony Park location.

Submitted by Cory Tennison