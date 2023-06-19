June Midpoint for the Bugle

Cougar runner at state meet

Como senior Charlie Power-Theisen finished his Cougar running career at the Minnesota High School state track and field meet, finishing in 8th place in the 1600 meter run. His time of 4:23 was four seconds faster than his time at state in 2022.

–Eric Erickson, Como high school teacher and coach, reporting.

Homeless youth

St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., is hosting a dinner event on Tuesday, June 20 to raise awareness and support for LGBTQIA+ youth facing homelessness and support the Rye House.

Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and afterwards Ryan Berg, author and advocate, will discuss his work advocating for and supporting LGBTQIA+ facing homelessness.

A $5 per person donation is suggested for the dinner. All proceeds from the evening will support members of Rye House, an intentional community of transgender people from south Minneapolis who are facing eviction. Please RSVP here

Berg is a writer, activist and program manager for the ConneQT Host Home Program of Avenues for Homeless Youth. His debut book, “No House to Call My Home: Love, Family and Other Transgressions” won the 2016 Minnesota Book Award for General Nonfiction and the 2016 NCCD Media for a Just Society Award.

If you are unable to make the dinner and presentation but would still like to support Rye House, you can find their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-rye-house-in-the-community

League of Women Voters program June 27

The League of Women Voters St. Paul will hold a “Learn with the League” program on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. June 27.

The program will be on “The State of Minnesota Water” with guest speakers Ellen Considine, a state Department of Natural Resources hydrologist supervisor, and Avonna Starck, Minnesota State director of Clean Water Action.

Considine will discuss the ground water issues in greater Minnesota,and Starck will walk through issues related to old lead pipes replacement.

This will be a virtual event and interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-7TvzmAfSl-bULCh5ft5ZA.

Naming snow leopard cub and Como Friends’ Gala

If you had the chance, what would you name Como Zoo’s new snow leopard cub? The opportunity to name this rare species could be yours if you place the winning silent auction naming bid during the Como Friends annual Sunset Affair: Stargazing gala on Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Como Park Zoo & Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive.

Deadline to buy tickets is July 1 For more information go to. https://comofriends.org/events/sunset-affair/

Even if you don’t make the winning bid, the fundraising gala promises up-close encounters with animal ambassadors, fascinating talks from Como Zoo’s keepers and horticulturists and the chance to bid on other amazing, only-at-Como, silent auction items. All proceeds support improvements and operations of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, and its education and conservation programs.

Pride in the Park

Saint Paul Seniors is hosting a free “Pride in the Park” dinner and entertainment event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the Phalen Pavilion, 1600 Phalen Drive.

The event is for LGBTQ seniors, family, friends and caregivers. Transportation available upon request and you can call 651-642-1127 for a ride.

Compiled by Scott Carlson and Kathy Henderson.