June Midpoint Report￼

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our June issue:

Welsh play set for June 28

A live production of the Welsh play “West” is coming to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

The play is sponsored by the St. David’s [Welsh] Society of Minnesota. In lieu of tickets, freewill contributions will be collected at the door.

By Welsh playwright Owen Thomas, the play stars acclaimed Welsh actors Gareth John Bale and Gwenllian Higginson.

The play explores the lives of two Welsh people who fall in love and decide to leave Wales in order to build a new life in the New World. It details the hardships and adventures they faced, focusing primarily on the theme of immigration. It is written in a lyrical, poetic style.

Please come with proof of vaccination and a mask. Enter the church at the Luther Place office entrance. Park on the street or in the lot across Luther Place.

–Mary Mergenthal

Park Bugle annual meeting June 23

The Park Bugle’s virtual annual meeting will be Thursday, June 23, Meeting time is 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Guest speaker: University of Minnesota architecture lecturer Sungduck Lee will discuss “Community Parks: How communities shape the future of our local parks.”

Prior to Lee’s talk, the Bugle will conduct a brief business meeting to approve its budget and slate of new board members.

To attend the virtual meeting, please click on to this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84552980311?pwd=OENhVHJFTVI5dXlaYUdMakdTblE4UT09

League of Women Voters program June 28

The League of Women Voters-St. Paul will hold a virtual meeting on “Extraordinary St. Paul Women” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

The program will feature Minnesota Historical Society exhibit researcher Ami Naff and St. Catherine University graduate Ava Griswold. Naff and Griswold researched St. Paul women who worked for voting rights and other causes over the last 100+ years.

Interested participants can register at

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5xWdD9utSb6b03e7IQYurw

Northbound Hwy280 closed for construction

Northbound Highway 280 will be down to a single lane at its northernmost point through Aug. 29 while crews repair a failed retaining wall on I-35W.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation official explained that two concrete retaining wall panels fractured due to drainage problems after heavy rainfall. On March 23, MNDOT closed the right lane and shoulder near the failed panels.

The road repair is affecting travel from northbound Highway 280 onto eastbound Highway 36 as well as onto northbound 35W.

—Anne Holzman

Next Como Lake cleanup June 28

The District 10 Community Council is planning the next Como Lake Clean-Up for Thursday, June 28 from 6 to 9p.m.

These events, in partnership with the Capitol Region Watershed District, focus on the shoreline and lake itself.

District 10 provides trash-grabbers, rakes, buckets, nets, trash bags, and nitrile gloves for those who need them. Or, feel free to provide your own gear. Registration (before June 27) is not required, but it helps us plan and communicate if changes come up. Register and find out more at District10ComoPark.org/Como-Clean-Up

Como Homo Pride event

The District 10 Como Community Council will host the second annual Como Homo LGBTQ+ Pride event from 4 to 6 p.m., June 26 at the Como Pavilion Lakeside. The free event will include a pageant for a variety of best costumes. All are invited. For updates, go to

district10comopark.org/ComoHomo

‘Watershed’ book discussion

All are invited to two discussions of Ranae Hanson’s book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress’’(University of Minnesota Press, 2021). Winner of the Minnesota Book Award for memoir/creative nonfiction, the book explores the parallels between human health and the health of ecosystems at this time of climate disruption. Both sessions will be held at the St. Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Ave.

The first session on July 27 from 6 to7:30 p.m. is for informal sharing. On the second session, which is set for Aug. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the author will join in to discuss questions prompted by the book. The sessions are hosted by the Reading Buddies book group: TransitionASAP.org/reading-buddies. To register for one or both, email Communications@TransitionASAP.org.

Hanson is a longtime St. Anthony Park neighbor, teacher, climate activist and early member of the Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park group. Learn more at her website, http://RanaeHanson.com.

International Institute of Minnesota new building

The International Institute of Minnesota will hold an open house to show off its renovated headquarters from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23. The building is located 1694 Como Ave.

Enjoy lunch and sweet treats, courtesy of Soft Serve Social’s ice cream truck. Then see the Institute’s new classrooms, training labs and learn about its programs and services. (Masks strongly recommended.)

Monthly singalong

Ann Reed and Dan Chouinard will hold their virtual monthly community sing-along at 7 p.m. today (Monday, June 20).

Watch at Ann’s YouTube page: