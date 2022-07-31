Kathleen Kuettel died June 26, 2022. She is survived by children, Kathleen (Robert) Manke, Thomas (Elena Grogin), Michael (Andrea), Theresa (Francisco) Andres and Steven (Anne); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Cain; sister-in-law, Nora McCoy; and brother-in-law, Frank (Nancy) Kuettel.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 8 at Church of the Holy Childhood, with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Kathleen’s family deeply appreciates the loving care their mother received at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials preferred to ProLife Action Ministries, Lyngblomsten or a charity of your choice.