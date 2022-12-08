Kathleen Ziegler

Kathleen Koppy Ziegler died Oct. 24, 2022. She was born in St. Paul to Norbert and Kathryn (Kimlinger) Koppy on April 28, 1940. She joined siblings Marion Henry (Jim), Millie Steveken (Bob), Marge Lyons (Tom) and Tom Koppy (Judy Frost). Bernice Christian (Tom) followed two years later.

She attended St. Andrew’s Grade School in Como Park, St. Joseph’s Academy and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. She worked as an elementary teacher for most of her life. She married Frank Ziegler, who was her best friend for 61 years.

She retired for 14 years to raise her their children: Tom Ziegler, Maria Hanson (Andy), Frank Ziegler (Laura Sather) and Ruth Lucachick (Aaron), all of whom survive her, along with seven grandchildren.

Memorial Mass was celebrated Nov. 3 at The Church of St. Genevieve in Centerville.