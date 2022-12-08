Kathy Campion, 81, died Sept. 21, 2022. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Delores (Drury) Merten, grew up in Shoreview and graduated from the Convent of the Visitation School in 1959. Kathy attended Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Wis., and the School of Associated Arts in St. Paul.

She met her husband, Bill, at a drive-in restaurant in Minneapolis in 1958. They were married March 3, 1962 (60 years). Kathy became a Marine Corps wife when Bill entered the Marine Corps March 12, 1962. They began raising their two older children, Chris and Lisa, in duty stations in Florida, Texas and California, before moving back to St. Paul in 1967 when Bill became a pilot for Northwest Airlines.

Kathy owned and then managed the Turf Club on University Avenue in St. Paul from 1984 to 1994. In her spare time she volunteered at Visitation and St. Thomas Academy, where her children attended school, organizing clay modeling and craft activities for the Merrie Market.

Kathy enjoyed working with her hands and spent hours outside at the lake landscaping and gardening, or in her workshop in the cottage doing woodwork, when she wasn’t planning or participating in activities for her granddaughters who visited the lake each summer.

Kathy is survived by husband Bill; children Lisa Holter Ankel (Felix), Colin and Jenna Dolan (Matt); and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Katherine; eldest son Chris; one grandson; parents; and parents-in-law George and Vivian Campion.

She will be remembered for her generosity and ever-present smile. A memorial service was held on Oct. 22 at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview.