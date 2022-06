Kelly Joseph Gibbons, 60, died April 24, 2022. He grew up in Como Park with his seven siblings. He was proud of where he came from, always introducing himself as Kelly Gibbons, Como Park, class of ’80.

He is survived by his wife Jo; his five children, Cullen (Theresa), Kiley (Nick), Devin (Kalee), Mckenna (John) and Torin; and seven grandchildren.

Services have been held.