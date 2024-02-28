Kevin Matthews

Kevin “KC” Collins Matthews, died Jan. 19, 2024, at his home in Falcon Heights. Born on July 24, 1946, he was the oldest of Al and Maudie’s 10 children.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Minnesota and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Kevin was instrumental in founding the U of M Supercomputer Center. His career and experience in high performance computing and software engineering benefited several companies in the Twin Cities area.

Kevin was known as an exceptional role model of integrity, generosity and compassion to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Allen (Al) and Joan Collins (Maudie) Matthews; brother Steve; and sister Mary Ellen.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Shafer; daughter Maggie; brothers Bill (Hannelore), Rick (Cindy ­Quehl), Sean (Sue), Greg (Deb Varner), Mark, Dan, and Tony.

Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or Loaves and Fishes.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.