Kevin McGowan￼

Kevin F. McGowan, died May 27, 2022, at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul after a brief battle with an aggressive form of skin cancer.

Kevin, age 70, was a computer specialist who continued to work even after becoming blind from Retinitis pigmentosa which developed in his 30s. Kevin also survived two kidney transplants.

Kevin was born in Appleton, Minn., to Martin and Elizabeth “Betty” McGowan. He graduated from Murray High School and attended the University of Minnesota. He earned a computer certificate from the Minnesota School of Business. During his career, he worked for Cigna Health Care, Legal Decision Systems and Info Span.

Kevin sought to remain independent despite his vision loss and worked to help others dealing with the disability. He traveled independently and participated in a bowling league for the blind.

In retirement, Kevin had lived in Tucson, Ariz., and Boise, Idaho, before returning to St. Paul.

Kevin is survived by his wife Patricia; his children, Michelle McGowan and Jonathan McGowan and one grandson, all of Bloomington; and four brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

A funeral was held June 11, at Lyngblomsten Newman-Benson Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Vision Loss Resources, 1936 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55403.