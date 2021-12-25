Kids’ Corner
Editor’s note: Starting this issue of the Bugle, we will be periodically showcasing the writings of students. For this issue, Matt Ammerman submitted three poems written by his daughter Asha, a second grader at St. Anthony Park Elementary School.
Matt says, “I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the unique imagery and reflective nature of these poems. I especially like Bubbles. Pretty heavy for a light subject matter!”
Here Come the Zebras
Here come the zebras
Soft and smart
Big and strong
Shy and scared
Here come the zebras with their shiny manes
I wish they could stay and play
Bubbles
Bubbles are sad
They exist for a few seconds
Then they are gone
Gone like they did not exist
My Life is a Gift from God
My life is a present
I have life like a pheasant
I can breathe like the breeze
I can see like the sun
My life is a gift from God