Kristen Robertson-Smith, 68, of Falcon Heights, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kris worked for Hennepin County at a small vocational service program for the mentally ill. She retired as program supervisor. She was married in 1968.

Kris loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener, a voracious reader and a devoted library volunteer.

She is survived by her husband John; son Tyler (Rose); daughter Alice; three grandchildren; and her siblings, Lynn, Jane, Bill and Ann.

Kris donated her body to the University of Minnesota’s Anatomy Bequest Program.

Please consider contributing to Ramsey County Library Friends (formerly Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries) at 4560 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, MN 55426, in her memory.