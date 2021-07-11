Lauderdale utility work planned this summer

Minor street closures are expected throughout Lauderdale this summer and possibly into the fall as the city sealcoats streets and updates sewers.

The City Council approved a little over $150,000 on May 25 for Allied Blacktop, the low bidder on the sealcoating project. Sealcoating will be applied to most Lauderdale streets except Larpenteur Avenue and Eustis Street south of Larpenteur, which are county roads and require different maintenance.

Streets will be closed for a few hours at a time as the contractors move through an area, with work likely starting in July.

Meanwhile, the council also approved a sanitary sewer lining project, awarding the approxi­mately $209,000 contract to Visu-­Sewer Inc. The sewer lining project is expected to be done in fall, with minor disturbances to traffic.

This was the second round of bidding on the sewer lining project after the city received an unexpectedly higher low bid of $320,000 in April. The explanation, at the time, for that much higher low bid was that storms in Texas and elsewhere had temporarily driven up the cost of doing the work. As a result, the city put the project out for bids again.

Anne Holzman, Bugle freelance writer.