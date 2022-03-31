Lois Ecklund￼

Lois Eleanor Ecklund, 89, died Feb. 24, 2022. She and her husband, Norman, lived in Falcon Heights before moving to St. Cloud in 1977 and returning to Roseville in 2017.

Lois was an avid gardener, 4-H leader, church librarian and watercolorist.

Lois is survived by her husband, son Craig (Darla), daughter Linda (Tim) Connolly, two grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; brother, Jim (Linda) Olsen; and sister-in-law, Janet (Alt) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a brother-in-law and a granddaughter.

Funeral Service was held March 12 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, with inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.