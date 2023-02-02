Looking for joy during dark months

By Laura Adrian

Check out our online presence this month and share in our community’s joy!

For the month of December, I wanted to create something fun on social media that would bring community members together and make people smile.

The Park Bugle invited community members to participate in a challenge, “Little Moments of Joy.” As social media specialist, I invited folks to submit an original photo or short video that

sparked a little bit of joy.

To sweeten the deal, local businesses generously donated prizes (thank you!!!). The six winners got to choose from a prize pool that included two $25 Nico’s gift cards, a $40 gift card towards a workshop at The Makery, a $25 gift card to Bole, an Ethiopian restaurant, a $20 gift card to The Naughty Greek and a $25 gift card to The Little Wine Shoppe.

It was a delight to see the photos and videos come in and to get a glimpse into what brings community members joy. The winners were Marcia Endres, Michelle Christianson, Nancy Lorimer, Mary Stoffels, Katherine Robison and Jon Oyanagi. We’ll be soon sharing the photos and videos on social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

I think that social media, at its best, can cultivate community and a sense of shared humanity.

It was a blast doing the contest and I hope to offer more in the future! Come say, “Hi,” to us on social media! Look for the Bugle on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.



Mary Stoffels on vacation in Utah.

Photo by Janet Stoffels.

Cousins, Mikkea Crain (left) and Melia

Oyanagi (right) enjoy the simple thrill

of a roller slide at Langford Park.

Photo by Jon Oyanagi.

A photo of Chloe the sloth, who really

knows how to relax! Photo by Marcia

Endres.

Laura Adrian is the Bugle’s social media specialist.