Lydia Lagerquist, 90, died March 25, 2022.

She grew up in Rugby, N.D., and graduated with honors in business from Iowa State Teachers’ College. There she met her husband, Clifford Lagerquist.

Lydia and Cliff had the opportunity to live many places as they accepted varied work assignments all over the country, living in five states, plus, finally, St. Paul. Each new city brought new experiences and friendships that lasted a lifetime. At each move, Lydia found a new position and a chance to put her business skills to work, mostly working for attorneys.

She was always active in churches wherever they lived, including St. Anthony Park Lutheran.

She and Cliff enjoyed cross-country car trips, a few cruises and a family vacation to Scandinavia, plus an African safari.

Lydia is survived by her husband and children, DeAne Lagerquist (Wrick Dunning), Jon Lagerquist, Joel Lagerquist (Robin Moede) and Eric Lagerquist (Jane), plus three grandsons.

Memorials are suggested to:

The GOD’S CHILD Project, Bismarck, N.D.; ELCA-World Hunger; or St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.