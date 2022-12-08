Mae Schmidt

Mae Louise Schmidt, of Lauderdale, died Oct. 21, 2022 at the St. Anthony Park Home. She was born May 27, 1942, in Willow River, Minnesota, to August and Mabel (Risch) Schmidt.

Raised on a family farm, Mae graduated from Willow River High School in 1960. Mae moved to St. Paul and lived in the St. Anthony Park area. She worked at the University of Minnesota Extension Service on the St. Paul campus for 39 years.

She was a faithful contributor of Lauderdale news for the Bugle.

Mae was very active in events and activities at work, Peace Lutheran Church in Lauderdale, and Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Como Park, as well as in the community of Lauderdale.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother. She is survived by cousins. Her funeral service was held Oct. 29. Memorials preferred to Mount Olive Lutheran church.