March Midpoint Report￼

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters St. Paul’s March “Learn with the League” program will explore “Expanding End-of-Life Options in Minnesota” on Tuesday, March 29 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Guest speaker for the virtual program is Dr. Rebecca Thoman, who directs the Doctors for Dignity program for Compassion & Choices and is a member of League of Women Voters Minneapolis.

In the interest of public health and safety, this will be a virtual event. The event will be available via Zoom. Interested participants can register on Zoom this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-Kd3aH0KRzCHFnhGZTXmSA

Bugle seeking board members

The Park Bugle is seeking volunteers to serve on our board of directors.

The board is “looking for folks with enthusiasm and creativity from Lauderdale, Falcon Heights, Como Park and St. Anthony Park to join and help it shape the future of the Bugle in serving the community.

Currently, the board consists of residents and business people with strong connections to the Bugle’s communities. Come and help shape the work of the Bugle. Two -year terms begin July 1.

For more information or to submit your name contact Kristin Wiersma wiersmakristin@gmail.com or Rosann Cahill rfcahill@gmail.com’’

Read Brave book discussion March 28

Food and family will be on the agenda when The St. Anthony Park Library and the Branch Library Association sponsor an online community book discussion on Monday, March 28, from 6:30 to 7:30, as part of Read Brave St. Paul, the citywide reading initiative.

We’ll talk about this year’s book selection, What We Hunger For; Refugee and Immigrant Stories about Food and Family.

What We Hunger for editor, Sun Yung Shin, will lead the conversation, which will center on the universal ties of shared meals across generations, cultures and languages. She’ll be joined by two of the contributors to the book, Anh-Hoa Thi Nguyen and Simi Kang.

Sun Yung Shin is an award-winning Minnesota poet, writer and teacher, whose work draws on her Korean heritage. She edited the well-known essay collection, A Good Time for the Truth; Race in Minnesota (MNHS Press, 2016)

For more information and to register for the book discussion go online here, or contact Erin Zolotukhin-Ridgway of the St. Anthony Park Library at 651-642-0411.

Hmong academy seeks board members

The Hmong College Prep Academy,1515 Brewster St., is accepting applications to its board of directors from now through 3 p.m. Monday, March 21.

According to the academy, “Board positions are open to parents, teachers, and community members interested in making a difference at Hmong College Prep Academy. Members of the school board will assist in supporting teachers and staff, establishing transparency and accountability, growing a secure and superb school culture and advancing guidelines that permit all students to thrive.

Board member’s decisions influences students, parents, staff and the community.

For further information, contact Blia Her at blia.her@hcpak12.org or call (651) 209-8002. To visit the academy’s website go to https://www.hcpak12.org/Page/1220

April boreal art show

The works of artists Sonja Hutchinson and Marilyn Cox will be featured during April at the boréal art loft, 2276 Como Ave. The upcoming show includes watercolors and decoupage. Free public viewing is available during store hours 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Como senior wrestler Aaron Adekplovi won his first-round match at the Xcel Energy Center

and placed 6th in the state. Photo by Eric Erickson.

Como wrestler concludes career at state meet

Como senior Aaron Adekplovi gave all he had to give in the state wrestling meet at the Xcel Energy Center from March 3-4. His first-ever visit to the arena put him in a prominent position, on stage for thousands of spectators.

After working through some nerves in his opening match, Adekplovi pinned his opponent from Detroit Lakes in the second period, advancing into the state quarterfinals of the 285 lb. weight class.

After a loss in the quarterfinals, Adekplovi battled through the wrestlebacks (a complicated tournament bracket) winning two more matches and capturing 6th place in the state.



Como swimmers had a strong showing in the state meet at the U of M Aquatics Center (photo by Eric Erickson)

Seven Cougar swimmers advance to state finals

After a historic regular season in which Como Park High School won the St. Paul City Conference Championship in boys swimming for the first time since 1991, the Cougars sent seven individuals to the state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center on March 3-4.

The Section 4A qualifying meet was filled with many outstanding performances that brought Como supporters to their feet as they witnessed the swimmers posting personal records and clinching spots at state.

Gabe Napierala qualified for the 100 butterfly and 100 b breaststroke. Sig Isaacson qualified for the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Kai Sackreiter qualified for the 100 breaststroke.

All three Como relay teams qualified for state. Those teams combined the speed of Soren Sackreiter, Charlie Power-Theisen, Kyle Kosiak and Oskar Helgen with Napierala, Isaacson and Kai Sackreiter.

The experience at state was satisfying for Coach Steve Conery and his dedicated, hard-working crew. Como has sent individuals to state swimming before, but this was a large contingent. And when they got there, several Cougars advanced out of preliminaries and into Saturday’s finals.

The 200-freestyle relay team of Kosiak, Isaacson, Napierala and Kai Sackreiter earned 8th place in state. Napierala finished 13th in state for the 100 butterfly and 15th for the 100 breaststroke, followed by Kai Sackreiter who was 16th in state for the 100 Breaststroke.

Tuesday with a Scholar Series

The Ramsey County Library’s free “Tuesday with a Scholar” virtual series continues with a program scheduled at 12:30 p.m. on March 29.

Retired University of Minnesota professor and dean of meteorologists Mark Seeley will talk about “Minnesota Weather: The Past & the Predictions.” Among topics he will discuss: what the climatological future holds in an era of global warming.

Tuesday Scholars are supported by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries.

History of psychology series

Local historian JB Andersen will present a free virtual series on the history of psychology through the Ramsey County Library. The series will be held on most Wednesdays starting March 23 and running through May 4.

To participate in any or all of the sessions, register in advance by calling the Library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Kasota Pond cleanup coming

Join the St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council’s annual Kasota Pond Clean-Up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 9 (rain date April 10th).

Volunteers can meet at the Napa Auto Parts parking lot (2530 Kasota Ave) anytime during the event to pick up light refreshments and clean up supplies. Registration is recommended, but not required at www.sapcc.org/kasotacleanup.

Interested in Environment issues that affect your community? Consider joining the District 12 Environment Committee to share your voice and organize events like the pond cleanup. Email jessica@sapcc.org to find out more about getting involved.

Midpoint Report was compiled by Bugle managing editor Scott Carlson. Bugle freelance writer Eric Erickson, a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School, contributed the sports reports.