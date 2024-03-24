March Midpoint Report

Here is the Bugle’s latest Midpoint, a mid-month web report on some local news and information since the publication of our March 2024 issue:

Spring Egg

The Neighbors at Alden Square Park, 1169 Gibbs Ave., will hold a spring egg hunt from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on March 30.

If you want to participate with a child, bring a dozen filled plastic eggs to 2267 Priscilla St. before 9 p.m. on March 29. Coffee, tea, orange juice, rolls and muffins will be served.

Marching into kindness

According to Principal Karen Duke, “St. Anthony Park Elementary students are ‘Marching into Kindness’ this month, giving and receiving ‘warm fuzzies’ all around the school.”

Students are doing various service activities in classrooms throughout the month of March to celebrate and share kindness.

Duke dressed up as a “warm fuzzy’ to launch the month of “Marching into Kindness.” Photo courtesy of Karen Duke.

Submited by Sarah CR Clark, Bugle freelance writer

Sunday Schubert Club concert

Charting a sonic odyssey, award-winning violinist and prominent St. Paul Chamber Orchestra member Eunice Kim and Sphinx Competition winner Xavier Foley will perform a mix of violin and bass duos and solos at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 24.

Sponsored by The Schubert Club, the concert will be held at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave.

The musician pair began their journey while students at the famed Curtis Institute, playing and improvising in exploration of their two stringed instruments.

A noted composer, Foley has written expressive works for the duo, many of which they will perform this month at St. Anthony Park concert. Also included on the program are masterworks by Johann Sebastian Bach and Ning Kam.

Tickets range from $23 to $33, and can be purchased online at schubert.org or by calling the Schubert Club Ticket Office at 651-292-3268.

Taproot investment opportunity

Community investment in the Creative Enterprise Zone just got real with Taproot Cooperative’s first preferred stock offering and plans to invest in the Baker Court building, 821 Raymond Avenue.

St. Anthony Park-based Red Stone Corner LLC will be the primary investor to whom Taproot will make a loan, fully secured by a second mortgage.

Preferred Stock through Taproot Investment is now available. Interested buyers must be a Taproot member and Minnesota resident at the time of purchase.

People can become Taproot members at the same time they buy stock.

Read all about Taproot’s offering on its website at taprootinvestment.com

News from the Creative Enterprise Zone.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters St. Paul announces its March Learn with the League program in partnership with LWV Upper Mississippi Region “Advocating for the Upper Mississippi River.”

This program will explore climate change issues impacting the upper Mississippi watershed and will be held online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

The LWV UMRR is an interleague organization consisting of local leagues in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin located within the Upper Mississippi River Region. It focuses its work on both surface and ground water in the Upper Mississippi Basin for the environment and human health.

This will be a virtual event. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nWUIax_GSw-Qj2T0v3v-eg

The Zoom webinar will be closed captioned and also rebroadcast through program partners, SCCTV and SPNN.

Bugle Editor Scott Carlson compiled this report.