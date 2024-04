Marian Fischer, 90, a longtime resident of Lauderdale, died on March 8, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband Emil and two sons, Kenneth and Kevin. She is survived by daughters Jean (Tom) Lauzon and Joan Fischer; one grandson; sister Patty and brother Ronnie.

Funeral services were held with interment at Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.