Marilyn Dunshee, 99, a longtime resident of St. Anthony Park and Roseville, died Oct. 1, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband Bryant. Marilyn is survived by their three children, Linda (John) McCormick, Melanie (Randy Magee) Dunshee, Kevin (Nancy) Dunshee; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was born in Irwin, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 23, 1923, and by her own assessment had an amazing and fulfilling life journey. Constants throughout her life included interests in education, singing, church and community service, travel, family and friends.

She attended Hood College in Maryland, then the University of Wisconsin where she received a master’s degree in organic chemistry and met her future husband. After moving to St. Paul, she taught college chemistry before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Later, Marilyn worked for 20 years as a junior scientist in the Animal Science Department at the University of Minnesota.

Marilyn’s life was privately celebrated by her family. Memorials preferred to Emma Norton Services (emmanorton.org), or a charity of your choice.