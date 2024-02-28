Marilyn Joanne (née Sandberg) Salovich, 94, died Jan. 12, 2024.

Born to Clara and Emanuel Sandberg, Marilyn was raised in Minneapolis. She graduated from Central High School there in 1947. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College, and then the University of Minnesota in 1951.

She was an occupational therapist at the Michael Dowling School and then moved to Dallas where her husband, Edward, completed his residency in orthopedic surgery.

Marilyn was an avid golfer, loved music and art, was a Schubert Club President and busy mom! She was a member of Wesley Methodist Church and First Covenant Church in Minneapolis. Marilyn helped to set the groundwork for the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and five siblings: Lillian, Geraldine, Mildred, Emanuel (Buzz), and Richard.

She is survived by her six children: Barbara Salovich (Carl Pucci); Catherine Victorsen (Reid); Michael Salovich; Mark Salovich; Sue McCann (Brian); and Julie Salovich. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life was held at Rose Hill Alliance Church, with interment at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Memorial gifts preferred to the MacPhail School of Music in memory of Marilyn Salovich or to the Dementia Society of America.