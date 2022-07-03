Marjorie Ann Zimmer, 91, Falcon Heights, died May 17, 2022.

Marj was the last surviving and youngest sibling of eight Boettcher children raised on a farm in Isanti. She left the farm in the early ’50s to work in the Twin Cities, where she met her husband Edward while both worked at Engineering Research Associates.

Marj and Ed married in 1954, raising their children in Falcon Heights, where they lived for nearly 60 years. Marj was also employed at Lebens Floral for 20-plus years doing what she loved: planting, raising and tending to plants and flowers. For over 50 years she volunteered at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, maintaining flowers and plants and assisting with weddings and funerals.

She was preceded in death by husband Edward and son Stevan. She is survived by children Jon, Debra, Bill (Mary) and Peter; and five grandchildren.

She requested donations to Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, 1795 Holton St., Falcon Heights, MN, 55113. The family thanks the Amira Choice staff and AccentCare Hospice for their loving care. A summer memorial service is being planned.