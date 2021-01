Martha Mae Yonker, 89, died Jan. 2, 2021. She was born to Martin and Anna Mae Andersen on Sept. 7, 1931, in Lake Benton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, husband Glenn and son Paul. Martha is survived by her children Vivian Anderson (Daryl), Faye Corbett, Sharon Verhulst (Steven), eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private service and burial will be held. Memorials can be made to Como Park Lutheran Church or charity of your choice.