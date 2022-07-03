Mary Bliven￼

Mary L. Bliven (née Delger) died May 13, 2022.

She was born March 15, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas. She moved to St. Anthony Park in early childhood. She attended Gutterson Elementary and graduated from Murray High School in 1962.

Growing up, Mary worked at the soda fountain of Miller Pharmacy, her dad’s drug store on Como Avenue (current location of post office). Back then you could get a 10-cent, large Coca-Cola or a cup of coffee for a quarter. Years later, she still made Miller’s coleslaw.

She received her bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Idaho in 1966. It was there she met her first husband, Jerry Bliven. They were married at St. Anthony Park Congregational Church and moved to Redmond, Ore., where Mary taught art at Redmond High School for 25 years.

After Jerry’s passing in 1983, Mary married Chancy Ball in 1986; they were married 35 years. After retirement, they traveled throughout the United States and to many places around the world.

Mary is survived by her husband, Chancy Ball, of Oro Valley, Ariz.; son, Max Bliven, of Redmond, Ore.; daughter, Sara Califf (Mathias) of Camas, Wash.; four grandchildren; sister, Anne Hilton (Robert) of Tucson, Ariz.; and sister Jane Delger (Jens) of Apen, Germany. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Arnold Delger, and her first husband Jerry Bliven. If desired, please send memorial gifts to the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy. Arnold D. Delger Fund for Pharmacy Student Leadership, Fund #2315 suggested.