Maxine Schmugge, 96, died Feb. 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Arthur; parents, John and Dorothy Elliott; sister, Lois Tesch; and son-in-law, Terry Rath. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Rath and Diane (Tom) Boche; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Feb. 25 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Como Park, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.