May Midpoint Report

Here is the Bugle’s latest Midpoint, a mid-month web report on some local news and information since the publication of our May 2024 issue:

Luther Seminary abandons homeless shelter plan; Tuesday Town Hall Cancelled

May 20, 2024 — Luther Seminary announced this morning it will not move forward with negotiations to establish an emergency overnight shelter for homeless people on its campus. The community town hall meeting with representatives from Ramsey County and Model Cities that was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, has been canceled. Here is the statement released by seminary officials shortly after 10 a.m.:

Photo Cutline: Olson Campus Center at Luther Seminary. From the Luther website.

Sending Love on a Heartbreaking Anniversary

The first weekend of May marked one year since the murder of Michael Brasel, shot as he interrupted an auto theft outside his St. Anthony Park home on Chilcombe Avenue.

In remembrance, several neighbors created a block-long sidewalk chalk-art installation on the side of the street where his widow, Hilary, and sons Oliver and Miles still live. Among the contributing sidewalk artists were Kati Bruhn (foreground in large photo) and daughters Mae (far left) and Josephine. .

Photo Cutline: Photo by Lou Micheals.

SAP Elementary’s Schrankler to retire

James Schrankler, St. Anthony Park Elementary’s nationally recognized science and engineering teacher, is retiring at the end of the school year. Schrankler has taught at SAP Elementary for 21 years. During those years Schrankler hosted 20 science fairs and 60 grade-specific Science Nights for students and their families.

In the summer of 2018, Schrankler received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.

Besides teaching, Schrankler has written science and engineering curricula, coached educators and taught post-secondary classes at the University of Minnesota, Dual Language Immersion Schools, the Minnesota Grow Your Own Teacher licensure program and Concordia University.

Reflecting on his career Schrankler said, “I can’t thank the community enough for the support over the years … SAP is an amazing place.”

Photo Cutline: James Schrankler. Photo by Sarah CR Clark.

Como Park Boys Volleyball serves up a winner

The boys varsity volleyball team at Como Park Senior High is having a banner season, posting a 9-1 record with three games to go as of May 17. The boys compete in the Central Division of the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association. This is the final year of “club” volleyball before it becomes a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned sport in 2025.

Photo Cutline: Junior Soe Reh spikes the ball in a match against Harding High as teammates Kwai Lay Lo (#11) and Roony Yang (#23) look on.

Visit us at the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival!

The 55th annual St. Anthony Park Arts Festival will fill the neighborhood with arts galore on Saturday, June 1.

This year’s one-day celebration will feature more than 50 juried artists on and near the grounds of the neighborhood library, along with musicians, a community plant sale and a giant used book sale.

For the kids, there’s Crankie Storytelling in the library garden from

10 to 11:30 a.m. Crankies are story scrolls that are hand-cranked from one side of a viewing box to another.

Last but not least, the festival will feature a chance for you to give us a piece of your mind. Visit the Park Bugle booth at Como and Carter avenues anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take a picture or shoot a video of yourself inside our golden picture frame. While you’re there, munch on some candy and salty snacks (Bugles, of course!), pick up a copy of the paper and even offer us your suggestions and story ideas.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Vandalia Tower to host Polish poster art show in June

The Clifford Place Collection of contemporary Polish artists presents a gallery selection of its posters and original artfrom 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays all through June at Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St. Admission is free.

The exhibit draws from an eclectic collection of 1980s original movie and theater posters that were brought to Minneapolis by a Polish émigré, only to lie dormant in an attic for nearly four decades before being rediscovered.

Among the seminal polish artists featured in the show is Jan Sawka, the artist responsible for many of the Grateful Dead’s colorful performance backdrops.

A former mattress factory, Vandalia Tower is a mixed use office complex at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Wabash avenues, straddling the St. Anthony Park and Hamline-Midway neighborhoods of St. Paul.

Photo Cutline: Polish movie and theater poster art from the Communist era. From the website of the Clifford Place Collection.)