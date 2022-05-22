May Midpoint Report  

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our May issue

Chroma Zone summer mural kick-off

The 2022 Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival kicks off a summer of mural-making with a free, family-friendly event and artist announcement on Saturday, May 21, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the closed “Open Streets” of Bradford and Endicott streets, north of Wycliff Street.

Join local hosts Deneen Pottery, Urban Growler Brewing Co. and Bang Brewing Company for a fun afternoon of art demos, music, bike and bus mural tours, maker’s market, food trucks, beer gardens, hands-on activities and more.



This public event includes:

Live painting demos by Roco Drillo, Tom Jay, Simone Alexa and more.

Hands-on art activities with Wet Paint

Pottery-throwing demos at Deneen Pottery

Music by brass band Prelude to a Blizzard

Artist and makers market and vendor displays

Guided bus tours on the hour (1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.) with urban geographer Bill Lindeke

Icebreakers with the Saint Anthony Park Community Council and Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation

Self-directed mural tours with more than 10 murals within walking distance

Also on Saturday — the opening of Cey Adams’ new exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at NewStudio Gallery.

Como Lake Clean-Up May 21

District 10 Como Park Community Council is planning its first 2022 Como LAKE Clean-Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21. This event is being held in partnership with the Capitol Region Watershed District, with a focus on the shoreline and lake itself.

District 10 provides trash-grabbers, rakes, buckets, nets, trash bags, and nitrile gloves for those who need them. Or, feel free to provide your own gear. For further information, go to District10ComoPark.org/Como-Clean-Up

League of Women Voters St. Paul program on abortion

The League of Women Voters St. Paul announces its May “Learn with the League” program. “Abortion: Let’s Clear the Air,” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 24.

At this program, two physicians will discuss data, legal history, and current status of abortion access, an increasingly relevant issue.

In the interest of public health and safety, this will be a virtual event. The event will be available via Zoom. Interested participants can register on Zoom this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EpK2HT-JSdqQwjJ_c8k2Yw

LWVSP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that neither supports nor opposes political parties or candidates.

Class on mental illnesses for families National Alliance on Mental Illness-Minnesota (NAMI) is offering a free weekly online family-to-family class on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to9:00 p.m. The first class was held May 17 but registrations are being accepted through May 24, the second session in the series.

The 8-week class is designed to help families and friends learn about mental illnesses, the brain, treatment and resources to help a loved one living with a mental illness. Participants will also build communication skills, reduce stress, find support and discover the common stages of emotional responses when supporting someone with a mental illness.

To attend these class sessions, contact Doug Kraft at 612-310-5707 and participate in a short interview. For more information, see “classes” at namimn.org.