Michael Dorer

Michael James Dorer, 76, St. Anthony Park, died Feb. 6, 2024.

Michael was born on May 1, 1947, in Minneapolis. He graduated from St. Theresa in Winona with a degree in education, and received Montessori certification at FCISM in Bergamo, Italy. He received his Master’s from St. Mary’s in Winona, and his doctorate from Argosy University, Twin Cities.

Michael taught both children and adults as a Montessori educator. He trained countless Montessori teachers and consulted at schools and Montessori programs throughout the world. He served as president of the American Montessori Society, was a senior consultant with the Montessori Foundation and published several Montessori textbooks.

Michael and his family lived in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood for more than 30 years.

Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose (Seiler); his half-sister Frances; his children Jacob, Benjamin, and Margaret; and four grandchildren.

In his memory, please consider planting a tree or supporting/volunteering at a local Montessori school in his honor.