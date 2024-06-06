MidCity Kitchen Farmers Market coming to St. Anthony Park

By Kinsey Gade

MidCity Kitchen plans to host a farmers market on Wednesdays starting June 5 in its parking lot in south St. Anthony Park.

MidCity Kitchen, 693 Raymond Ave., is a culinary and small business incubator for entrepreneurs, chefs and artists to showcase their talents and explore innovative ideas, said Samuel West, owner of Mid-City Kitchen since September 2023.

The farmers market will usually run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. West plans to have a combination of live music, food trucks, emerging farmers that are being trained by the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and people who are producing at MidCity Kitchen, as well as a variety of Minnesota food producers.

“The goal with MidCity Kitchen, along with the farmers market, is to create a celebration of local foods,” West said.

Zev Radziwill, executive director of the St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council, said MidCity Kitchen was a natural fit for the area.

“My hopes are that it will draw more people from inside and outside the community,” Radziwill said. “I believe it will really showcase south St. Anthony Park, but it will take a community to make it successful.”

Plans for the market were set in motion after a letter of recommendation was unanimously approved and subsequently unanimously ratified by the SAPCC on April 11.

District 12 Community Council acknowledges that food equity is a critical issue in the neighborhood and hopes the farmers market will provide better and more affordable produce to the community, Radziwill said.

West said, “We are not officially a food desert, but I think you could make the argument that we are.”

The south St. Anthony Park area is one of the fastest-growing areas for residents in the Twin Cities, Radziwill said.

Currently, St. Anthony Park has a population of 11,016, a growth rate of 4.22% and a population increase of 19.32% since 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

West said he hopes the farmers market will eventually be successful enough to expand and temporarily take space in the street on days it is open for business. There are also plans to make the market zero waste by implementing a 365-day composting facility.

SNAP-EBT cards will be accepted at the market and will convert $10 of SNAP-EBT to $20 of market bucks, West said.

“Whether you’re a busy professional or a family in the neighborhood, you could come here, listen to music, get some produce and grab a bite to eat from a food truck,” West said.

For more information on MidCity Kitchen’s activities, visit them at midcitykitchen.com or follow them on Facebook.

Kinsey Gade is a junior at the University of Minnesota majoring in journalism and French. Kinsey enjoys baking, yoga, writing and reading.

Photo cutline: Samuel West seeks to create “a celebration of local foods” at MidCity Kitchen. Photo by Kinsey Gade.