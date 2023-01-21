Midpoint for January Bugle website

Here is the latest “Bugle Midpoint,” a monthly Web report on some new local news and information since the publication of the January 2023 Bugle

Public meetings: Phase 2 Cleveland Avenue reconstruction

Phase 2 of the Cleveland Avenue reconstruction project is scheduled to begin this spring and be completed before next winter.

In response to community concerns over Phase 1, Ramsey County staff has agreed to host additional public meetings on the next phase of the project.

An online public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 24, followed by an in person open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the University of Minnesota Student Center-St. Paul campus.

The St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council is collecting questions and comments in advance of the online meeting. There will also be the opportunity to ask questions during both meetings. Visit sapcc.org/cleveland-ave to submit questions and learn more.

For more information, go to the Cleveland Avenue project website at ramseycounty.us/ClevelandAvenue.

League of Women Voters program

The League of Women Voters St. Paul chapter will hold a virtual meeting titled “Welcoming the Dear Neighbor: The Historical Impact of Racial Covenants” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The “Welcoming The Dear Neighbor?” project started in 2017 as a partnership with St. Catherine University’s Center for Community Work and Learning and Mapping Prejudice. The vision is to explore housing inequality, segregation and racism in the past and present and its impacts today.

In this program, St. Catherine University associate professor Rachel Neiwert and student collaborators will share findings about the project in Ramsey County. The students have been researching topics such as women and housing inequality, housing complaints and the impact of housing covenants on education and school districts.

This will be a virtual event. Interested participants can register on Zoom.

The Zoom webinar will be closed captioned and livestreamed on LWVSP’s Facebook page.

TCGIS tours for prospective students and families

The Twin Cities German Immersion School is a public (tuition-free) K-8 charter school in the Como neighborhood.

TCGIS is a language-immersion school, which means German is the primary language of instruction in grades K-8.

The last two of three school tours for prospective students and their families is scheduled for Jan. 28 and Feb. 6. The hour-long in person tour includes visits to classrooms and a Q&A with an administrator and a teacher. Learn more at: www.tcgis.org/school-tours.html

Como girls basketball win

The Como Park Senior High School girls basketball team is continuing its winning tradition this season. The Cougars defeated St. Paul Central earlier this month 88-63. Pictured driving for a layup is Como senior Shania Nichols-VanNett, who scored 27 points. Photo by Lou Michaels.

Puppet show at SAP Elementary School

All fourth graders at St Anthony Park Elementary participated in a two-week long Artist-in-Residence program at the beginning of January. The program, “Puppets with Bart” (formerly with Heart of the Beast) is a long-standing tradition with SAP’s fourth graders.

This year’s show featured some beloved storybook monsters and their favorite foods. Photo by Sarah CR Clark.

Compiled by Bugle managing editor Scott Carlson